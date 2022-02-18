Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.34 million.

Shares of PAHC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. 1,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,198. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $859.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAHC shares. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

