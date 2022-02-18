Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Barnes Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.45 EPS.

NYSE B traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,646. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 47,862 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

