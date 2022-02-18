Stockbridge Partners LLC Has $482.85 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 397,570 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 9.9% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stockbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Visa worth $482,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $223.26. 84,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,293,548. The company has a market capitalization of $427.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

