Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $31.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,061.25. 46,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,049,732. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,202.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,334.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,462 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

