JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPM stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.46. The stock had a trading volume of 228,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,825,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

