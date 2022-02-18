Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 49.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 20.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 387,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,800,000 after purchasing an additional 65,316 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,942. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.28. The firm has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.76.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

