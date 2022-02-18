Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $178.51. 32,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $178.37 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $28,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

