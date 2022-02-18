Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) were up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 4,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 365,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARHS shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07.
In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670 over the last 90 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,402,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)
Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.
