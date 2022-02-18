Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) were up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 4,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 365,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARHS shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arhaus Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,402,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

