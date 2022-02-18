Renalytix AI (LON:RENX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $375.00

Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 375 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 380 ($5.14), with a volume of 14437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($5.28).
The firm has a market cap of £274.77 million and a PE ratio of -9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 524.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 730.66.
About Renalytix AI (LON:RENX)
Read More
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.