Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.28

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 13394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). As a group, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,438 shares of company stock worth $253,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,061,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,854,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,041,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,129,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,367,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

