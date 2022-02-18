Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Update

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 320,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

POTX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,926. Global X Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter.

