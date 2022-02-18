Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Update

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 320,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
POTX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,926. Global X Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
