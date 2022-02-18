onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 20,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. 174,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277,710. onsemi has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in onsemi in the third quarter worth about $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in onsemi by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in onsemi by 14.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP raised its holdings in onsemi by 100.8% in the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd raised its holdings in onsemi by 253.7% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after buying an additional 307,826 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

