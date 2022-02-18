Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $107.20

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.20 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 107.20 ($1.45), with a volume of 1326559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.60 ($1.48).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.76) target price on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.51. The firm has a market cap of £682.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91.
Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile (LON:THRL)
Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.
