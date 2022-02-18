Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Down 13.9%

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU) traded down 13.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 135,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 43,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 16.48 and a quick ratio of 16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.54 million and a PE ratio of -49.38.

Radius Gold Company Profile

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver properties. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; Holly-Banderas project located in Guatemala; and Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares situated in Chihuahua, Mexico.

