Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Down 13.9%

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU) traded down 13.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 135,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 43,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 16.48 and a quick ratio of 16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.54 million and a PE ratio of -49.38.
Radius Gold Company Profile (CVE:RDU)
