Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Copart were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 5.4% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 872,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,509 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Copart by 17.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 16.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,395,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,563,000 after purchasing an additional 151,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 8.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday.

Copart stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.97. The stock had a trading volume of 33,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.99.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

