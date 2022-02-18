Short Interest in Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Drops By 28.0%

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICCM. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Icecure Medical from $14.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Icecure Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Icecure Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.65 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Icecure Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Icecure Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Icecure Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Icecure Medical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Icecure Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $52,468,000.

Icecure Medical stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 58,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Icecure Medical has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82.

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Icecure Medical will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Icecure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

