Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 222 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $2,022,642.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.94. 8,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.79 and a twelve month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

