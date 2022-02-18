Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 200,000 Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 1.10% of Agrico Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,633,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,286,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,006,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $11,011,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RICO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,448. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. Agrico Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

