Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 14,800 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 69,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.84. 17,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,988. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

