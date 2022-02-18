Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 1,527 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after buying an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.34 on Friday, hitting $342.11. 2,003,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,812,828. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.67 and a 200 day moving average of $376.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

