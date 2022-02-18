Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Moderna comprises about 0.2% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 84.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,513 shares of company stock worth $82,331,401. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.28. The company had a trading volume of 38,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,449,642. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.20. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

