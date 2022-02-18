S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Cut by TCI Fund Management Ltd.

TCI Fund Management Ltd. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,813,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040,022 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 4.9% of TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,045,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.75.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $381.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $435.60 and its 200-day moving average is $443.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.37 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

