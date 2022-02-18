Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.6% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $7.18 on Friday, reaching $117.25. 541,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,927,880. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $269.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $317.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

