National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,027.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,555,000 after buying an additional 2,104,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,530,000 after buying an additional 1,129,478 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after buying an additional 1,044,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after buying an additional 1,042,981 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. 18,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,183. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.14 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

