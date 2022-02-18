Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 4,515 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.98. 19,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,771. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

