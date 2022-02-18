$109.01 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce sales of $109.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $110.01 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $51.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $408.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $423.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $525.86 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $575.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE BHR traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

