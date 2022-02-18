Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Global-e Online updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of -59.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15. Global-e Online has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $83.77.

GLBE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth $656,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

