Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.000-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,355. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.99 and its 200-day moving average is $218.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

