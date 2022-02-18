IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.515-3.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.950-$10.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.33.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.15. 16,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,435. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.47. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $181.13 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 58,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,373 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,267.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

