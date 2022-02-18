Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.21.

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.83. 29,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,334. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

