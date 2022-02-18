Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Franklin Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FELE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Franklin Electric stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.11. 6,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.14.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

