WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WESCO International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WESCO International’s FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.64. 4,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

