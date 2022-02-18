Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues Earnings Results

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.
Shares of OEC traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. 53,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,911. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33.
In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on OEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.
About Orion Engineered Carbons
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
