Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of TDS stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. 58,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,403. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 464,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 230,967 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $4,203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 61,991 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

