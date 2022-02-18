NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Up 29.0% in January

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 899,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNOW. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NOW by 306.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in NOW in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in NOW in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in NOW in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,419. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. NOW has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.84.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NOW will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

