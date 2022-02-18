Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Ashland Global by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of ASH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.24. 5,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,985. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

