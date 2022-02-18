Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 101,121 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,121 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after buying an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,454,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,199,000 after buying an additional 127,765 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,764,000 after buying an additional 114,199 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $118.55 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

