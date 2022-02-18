LPL Financial LLC Acquires 13,244 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $92,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $540.54 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $609.85 and a 200 day moving average of $597.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

