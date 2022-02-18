Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.97 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will announce $13.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.01 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $14.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $54.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.74 billion to $56.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $56.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.92 billion to $57.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,753. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.22%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

