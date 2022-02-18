Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $40.41 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,584,564 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Pembina Pipeline worth $40,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,823 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,494 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,527,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 921.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,297,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,850. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -138.70, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

