Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $50,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $758.38.

CHTR stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $599.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.59 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $613.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $691.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

