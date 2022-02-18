Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to announce earnings per share of $2.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Deere & Company reported earnings of $3.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $22.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.17 to $23.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $25.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.79 to $28.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.24.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $12.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.48. 94,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.43. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $298.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

