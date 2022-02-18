Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$7.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.78 billion-$14.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.92 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.25 to $7.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 74,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,364. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

