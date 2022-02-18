NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.970-$2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NXRT traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $84.12. 1,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,117. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 55.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,291,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

