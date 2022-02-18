Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.68 EPS

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $10.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.62. The stock had a trading volume of 62,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,689. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.26. Quidel has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $218.40.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.