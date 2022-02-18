JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS.

Shares of JAKK stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc acquired 160,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,886,592.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 9,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $99,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,575 shares of company stock worth $580,551 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 103,721.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 48,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

