Short Interest in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Drops By 26.2%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 24,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

UGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

