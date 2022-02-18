Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Short Interest Update

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE XPRO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.68. 15,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,862. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.30. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $32.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $154,000.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.