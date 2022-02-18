National Pension Service Has $1.06 Billion Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,110,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.0% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Meta Platforms worth $1,055,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.38. 926,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,455,816. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.19 and its 200-day moving average is $331.63. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.16 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $561.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,084 shares of company stock worth $1,902,806. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

