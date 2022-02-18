Short Interest in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Declines By 27.1%

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,645. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In related news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

